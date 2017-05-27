New Haven Police Officer Killed In Motorcycle Crash in South Carolina

(CBS Connecticut) — A New Haven police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash in South Carolina.
The New Haven Police Department says Officer Edward Douglas was killed in a single vehicle accident on Saturday morning on Oak Street and 16th Avenue, in Myrtle Beach.
Douglas was pronounced dead around 9:25 a.m. No others were involved in the crash.
Police Department Spokesperson, Officer David Hartman, said Douglas joined the police force in January 2013 and was assigned to the Community’s Patrol Division in August of that year.
In late 2016, Officer Douglas worked in the narcotics unit for the Investigative Services Division.
He is survived by his mother, father and three brothers.