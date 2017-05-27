Connecticut Stocking Thousands Of Popular Channel Catfish

May 27, 2017 1:57 PM
Filed Under: channel catfish, DEEP, hartford, lakes, Ponds

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says it has stocked 24 bodies of water across Connecticut with one of the most sought after freshwater game fish species in the country: the Channel Catfish.

DEEP says approximately 15,800 “cats” have been stocked in ponds and lakes. It marks the 11th consecutive year Connecticut has stocked the species.

Anglers will have approximately 5,800 adult fish, averaging 12-to-18 inches in length, and about 10,000 juvenile fish, averaging nine-to-12 inches in length, to choose from. DEEP says stocking the larger fish provides an immediate opportunity to catch the popular fish, while stocking the smaller fish provides a cost-effective investment in future catfish fishing.

DEEP says the agency has had success using the same approach to develop fisheries for northern pike and walleye.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen