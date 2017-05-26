Willimantic Police Save Man With Heavy Blood Loss

(Willimantic, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A tourniquet technique employed by first responders in Willimantic is being credited with saving the life of a man last evening.

A little after 8:00 p.m., police say they found the man passed out in his truck on Main Street and Thread City Crossing.

Lieutenant Stan Parizo says the victim was suffering from an arm laceration that led to severe blood loss.

Parizo says quick thinking and use of the “CAT 2” tourniquet by officers in the area likely saved the man’s life.

The technique is fairly new in the city–they’ve used it only a couple of years, Parizo said.

The lieutenant says it appears the victim attempted to drive himself to the hospital after a home improvment accident.

He is now recovering in Windham Hospital.