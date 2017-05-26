‘Person Of Interest’ Arrested In New Fairfield Murder

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A man labeled a “person of interest” in a killing in New Fairfield has now been charged with felony murder.
State police say Steven Flood, 32, of New Fairfield, killed a woman whose body was found at a home on Candlewood Road in New Fairfield May 2. Her death was ruled a homicide from blunt trauma to the head, said police.
Days later, police say Flood was found with the woman’s car, camping in the town of Union.
Authorities have not publicly identified the woman.
Flood was held on $1,000,000 bond. In addition to the murder charge, he faces third-degree trespass, third-degree larceny, and sexual assault charges, including aggravated sexual assault.
The arrest warrant has been sealed by the court.