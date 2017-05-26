Eversource Converting Street Lights To LEDs

(CBS Connecticut) – Eversource is in the second year of a five-year program to convert streetlights in cities and towns over to more energy-efficient LEDs.

The utility is responsible for the streetlights in some 125 cities and towns across the state and hopes to replace roughly 125,000 lights by 2021.

“There’s an obvious difference– the color temperature, the way they glow, the amount of light they give off,” said Eversource spokesman Mitch Gross. “They are very popular not only with homeowners, but with town officials as well.”

Gross says the utility started the changeover in about 20 towns last year, and it has expanded this year. The town of Portland is among the communities that requested the switch– starting with a pilot along a section of Route 66.

“I got a lot of good comments back from residents, as well as people who drive through that area,” said First Selectwoman Susan Bransfield. “They said those lights are a huge improvement; it just lights up the area.” She says it’s too early to tell if the lighting upgrades will reduce the number of traffic crashes in the area.

Bransfield says the conversion should save the town thousands of dollars a year in energy costs.