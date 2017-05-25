Suffield Police Investigate Untimely Death

(Suffield, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – In Suffield, police say they’re investigating the untimely death of a juvenile.
They say Sunday evening, around 5:45, officers were called to a residence via 911. Upon arrival, they found a 17-year-old female unresponsive.
Emergency medical treatment was rendered at the scene, to no avail, said police.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say the family is cooperating.
Right now, police don’t think the death was suspicious and don’t think there is any threat to the public.