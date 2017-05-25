Suffield Police Investigate Untimely Death

May 25, 2017 10:05 AM
Filed Under: Suffield, Untimely Death

(Suffield, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – In Suffield, police say they’re investigating the untimely death of a juvenile.

They say Sunday evening, around 5:45, officers were called to a residence via 911.  Upon arrival, they found a 17-year-old female unresponsive.

Emergency medical treatment was rendered at the scene, to no avail, said police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the family is cooperating.

Right now, police don’t think the death was suspicious and don’t think there is any threat to the public.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen