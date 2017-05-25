Police Find Alleged East Brook Mall Bank Robber

(CBS Connecticut) — State Police this morning said they have found a robber who held up the TD Bank North at the East Brook Mall in Mansfield.
The man is in custody on motor vehicle charges. Charges in bank robbery are still pending.
The man was taken to the hospital to be evaluated in relation to a medical issue.
Shortly after 4:30 yesterday afternoon, the man demanded money from a teller then walked out of the bank.
He got away in a light-colored small pickup truck.
No weapon was shown or implied, and no injuries were reported.