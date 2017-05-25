Man Found Shot To Death Near Bridgeport Park

May 25, 2017 8:31 AM
Filed Under: bridgeport, shooting, Went Field Park

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police are investigating a deadly late night shooting in Bridgeport.

Police say a passer-by found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head near a ballfield at Went Field Park at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim’s name has not been released and there has been no word on arrests.

The scene had been cleared as of daylight Thursday.

It was the city’s 12th homicide of the year.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen