Man Found Shot To Death Near Bridgeport Park

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police are investigating a deadly late night shooting in Bridgeport.
Police say a passer-by found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head near a ballfield at Went Field Park at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The victim’s name has not been released and there has been no word on arrests.
The scene had been cleared as of daylight Thursday.
It was the city’s 12th homicide of the year.
