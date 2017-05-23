Suit Filed In Fatal Wallingford Shooting

(Wallingford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A lawsuit has been filed following a deadly shooting last year at a Wallingford concert venue.

Two people were killed and another wounded outside the Toyota Oakdale Theatre last December 30 at a Meek Mill concert.

Now, the estate of Travis Ward, a 31-year-old from New Haven who was killed, and Nathan Mitchell of Hartford, who was wounded are suing the theater, as well as the rapper, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams.

Another man, Jaquan Graves of New Haven, was also killed.

Ward was celebrating his birthday the night the gunfire erupted.

In the suit, the defendants are charged with misconduct and negligence.

Attorney Joel Faxon says proper security measures weren’t taken.

He says there’d been previous shootings at Meek Mill shows in Danbury and Wilmington, Deleware.

Meek Mill has had previous run-ins with the law, including arrests for drug and weapons charges.