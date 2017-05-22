Man Dies From Cycle Crash Injuries

May 22, 2017 1:18 PM
Filed Under: Cheshire, Motorcycle Crash

(Cheshire, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A Prospect man who was injured last Thursday in a motorcycle crash in Cheshire has now died.

Jeffrey Desiderio died Saturday from his injuries.

He and Susan Desiderio, also from Prospect, were injured when their motorcycle collided with a vehicle on Highland Avenue near the Interstate 691 intersection around 6:45 p.m. May 18

Police say Jeffrey died on Saturday in St. Mary’s Hospital.

Susan Desiderio is still hospitalized with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The car’s driver was not injured and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, police said..

