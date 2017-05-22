Hartford Rolls Out Municipal ID Program

May 22, 2017 12:11 PM
Filed Under: hartford, municipal ID, sanctuary city

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Joining New Haven, New York, and other cities, Hartford has launched a municipal ID card program.

The new IDs, which became available Monday, can be used for anything from accessing social services to taking out a library book. City officials say the cards will help undocumented immigrants, the homeless, and other residents access vital services.

Mayor Luke Bronin says program costs the city nothing and are funded by application fees.

The ID cards are available at the Hartford Public Library and Hartford City Hall, during certain hours, and by appointment. The cars are $10 for children and seniors and $15 for other residents.

