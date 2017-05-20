Johnson Leads Fever’s 4th Quarter Rally In 81-79 Win

May 20, 2017 11:47 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Shenise Johnson scored eight of her 13 points in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead jumper with 46 seconds remaining, and the Indiana Fever rallied to beat the Connecticut Sun 81-79 on Saturday night.

The Fever (1-2) ended a streak of four straight losses in home openers while also giving Pokey Chatman her first victory as Indiana’s coach.

Connecticut (0-2) was without starters Jasmine Thomas (attending brother’s wedding) and Alyssa Thomas (concussion protocol), but led 45-40 at halftime and was up 11 in the final minute of the third quarter.

Morgan Tuck’s 3-pointer got the Sun within 76-75 with 16 seconds left but Connecticut was called for a dead-ball foul on Indiana’s inbounds. The Fever converted the free throw and kept possession. Four free throws were then enough to ensure the win.

Candice Dupree scored 19 points to lead Indiana.

The Fever made 28 of 29 free throws while the Sun gave up 21 points off 18 turnovers.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen