Two People Seriously Injured In Car-motorcycle Collision

CHESHIRE, Conn. (AP and WTIC-AM) — Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries following a collision between a car and a motorcycle on a Cheshire roadway.
The crash occurred on Thursday evening on Route 10, near the intersection with I-691. A police spokesperson says two people were on the motorcycle and are the people hospitalized with injuries. The operator suffered life-threatening injuries.
The identities of the two people in the hospital were not immediately available.
