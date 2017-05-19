Two People Seriously Injured In Car-motorcycle Collision

May 19, 2017 6:36 AM
Filed Under: Cheshire

CHESHIRE, Conn. (AP and WTIC-AM) — Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries following a collision between a car and a motorcycle on a Cheshire roadway.

The crash occurred on Thursday evening on Route 10, near the intersection with I-691. A police spokesperson says two people were on the motorcycle and are the people hospitalized with injuries. The operator suffered life-threatening injuries.

The identities of the two people in the hospital were not immediately available.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

