College Student Seriously Injured In Fall At State Park

May 19, 2017 11:29 AM
Filed Under: Enders State Forest, Granby, University of Hartford

GRANBY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut college student days from graduation has been seriously injured in a fall at a state park.

Police say first responders were called to Enders State Forest in Granby at about 3 p.m. Thursday after the student fell near the park’s popular waterfall.

The man who had been unconscious for an extended period of time after the fall was flown by medical helicopter to a Hartford hospital with serious injuries.

A University of Hartford spokeswoman confirmed that student attended the school and is scheduled to graduate Sunday. His name was not made public.

The waterfall has been the scene of serious injuries in the past.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is investigating.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen