Cheshire Police ID Those Involved In Motorcycle Crash

CHESHIRE, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Cheshire police have identified the parties involved in a collision between a car and a motorcycle Thursday evening on Highland Avenue– Route 10– at the Interstate 691 interchange.
Police say Jeffrey and Susan Desiderio of Prospect were on the motorcycle. Jeffrey Desiderio suffered life-threatening injuries and was in the intensive care unit at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury, police said Friday afternoon. Susan Desiderio was awaiting surgery for injuries that are serious but not life-threatening, said police.
The operator of the car, Christina Parrott-McCarty of Southginton, was not injured and is cooperating with investigators, said police.
The Cheshire Police Department Traffic Division, with assistance from members of the Central Naugatuck Valley Regional Accident Investigation Team, responded to, and processed the crash scene.
The crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.