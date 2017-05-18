Man Dies In Meriden Motorcycle Crash

May 18, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: fatal motorcycle crash, Meriden

(Meriden, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A man died Wednesday night after police say he crashed his motorcycle in Meriden.

According to police, the operator of the motorcycle has been identified as 44-year-old Lamont Williams of Meriden.

It was around 11:30 p.m. that police were dispatched to the scene at Hanover Road and Prospect Avenue.

Police say Williams struck the guardrail and was found lying on the sidewalk on Hanover Road.  He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say it appeared Williams had struck his head on the guardrail; he was not wearing a helmet.

The crash is still under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact Captain Thomas Cossette at Meriden Police.

The number is (203) 630-6216.

