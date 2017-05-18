Connecticut Sheds 1,500 Jobs In April

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Connecticut lost 1,500 jobs in April, as the unemployment rate increased one tenth of a point to 4.9 percent, according to preliminary figures released Thursday by the state Department of Labor.
“For the fourth month in a row we have seen small increases in the unemployment rate accompanied by larger increases in the labor force,” said Andy Condon,
director of the Office of Research. “This continues to indicate that workers are entering or rejoining the labor force and many are finding work.”
Three of 10 major sectors grew jobs in April, while six declined. Sectors that gained in include construction, other services, and leisure and hospitality.
In addition, Condon says officials revised March’s job gain downward, from 1,300 to 600.