Supporters & Protestors Gather In New London Ahead Of Trump Visit

NEW LONDON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – President Donald Trump is trading the turmoil in Washington DC for the sea breezes of New London as he delivers the commencement address at the US Coast Guard Academy today.

Protestors and supporters alike turned out early in advance of Trump’s visit. Protestors with signs that read “Country Before Comrades” and “Loose Lips Sink Ships” are lining one side of Williams Street.

Many were vocal about their decision to appear today. “Partly it’s to congratulate the Coasties, because we love the Coast Guard… and we think they deserve a better Commander in Chief than the never-ready President we have,” said one protestor, while another expressed concerns over the alleged ties between Trump’s associates and Russia. “There’s a lot about Mr. Trump I don’t appreciate, but the main thing is his Russian connections.”

On the other side were supporters of the President, including Bikers For Trump, one of whom said “He’s the duly elected President of the United States, and it’s only right that we should support him and give him a chance to succeed for us.”

Another supporter commended Trump’s strong presence since taking office. “I like his standpoint, he doesn’t bend over to the media, he doesn’t cave under pressure. He stands behind his principles and his policies.”

Both sides say they’re not looking to start trouble today, they just want their voices heard. “We’re here to say congratulations to the Coast Guard, to support them, and peacefully resist,” stated one protestor, while a Trump advocate said “I’m a veteran of the United States military, I’m proud of our President, I’m proud of our country. I’m here to support him.”

Mr. Trump will deliver the commencement address today at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. Nearly 200 cadets will receive their commissions.