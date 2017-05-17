OD Death Arrest In Norwalk

May 17, 2017 10:16 AM
Filed Under: heroind overdose, norwalk

(Norwalk, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Norwalk police are charging a city woman in connection with an apparent overdose death from last winter.

It was February 7 officers say 22-year-old Kadeelyn Konstanitino was found unresponsive in the apartment in which the two lived and transported to Norwalk Hospital where she died.

Following a months long investigation, police say it was determined that 54-year-old Lori Ledonne had befriended Konstanitino and supplied her with heroin on a number of occasions.

Konstanitino’s death was the result of acute heroin/fentanyl intoxication.

Ledonne is now charged with manslaughter, illegal manufacture, distribution and sale of a controlled substance.

Bond was set at $100,000.

