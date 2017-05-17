OD Death Arrest In Norwalk

(Norwalk, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Norwalk police are charging a city woman in connection with an apparent overdose death from last winter.
It was February 7 officers say 22-year-old Kadeelyn Konstanitino was found unresponsive in the apartment in which the two lived and transported to Norwalk Hospital where she died.
Following a months long investigation, police say it was determined that 54-year-old Lori Ledonne had befriended Konstanitino and supplied her with heroin on a number of occasions.
Konstanitino’s death was the result of acute heroin/fentanyl intoxication.
Ledonne is now charged with manslaughter, illegal manufacture, distribution and sale of a controlled substance.
Bond was set at $100,000.