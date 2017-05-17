Election Officials Deny Ganim Request

May 17, 2017 10:03 PM
Filed Under: Joseph Ganim, Public Financing

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Connecticut elections staff members have issued a draft decision denying a request from a city mayor to participate in the state’s public campaign financing program despite his past convictions for corruption.
Elections Enforcement Commission staff issued their opinion Wednesday. The public can comment on the matter until June 15. The commission will meet June 21 to make a final decision on Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim’s request.

The Democrat tells the Connecticut Post  it “would be helpful for as many people as possible” to submit comments. He says some lawyers might believe the staff “missed the mark,” and that others may feel people shouldn’t be penalized for the rest of their life.

Ganim was convicted of extortion and bribery charges in 2003. He’s interested in running for governor for 2018.

 

