East Hartford Warrant Sweep Nets Dozens Of Arrests

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – East Hartford police say a multi-day warrant sweep has netted dozens of arrests.
Police say many of the 43 suspects rounded up were wanted on felony charges.
Twenty-four of the arrests occurred Tuesday morning, with teams of police and parole and probation officers fanning out around town and rounding up suspects.
Those charged range in age from 19 to 66. Most of the suspects reside in East Hartford. The charges include failure to appear in court and sexual assault.