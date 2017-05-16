Doctor Gets 18 Months Behind Bars For Groping 4 Patients

May 16, 2017 8:20 AM
Filed Under: doctor, Manoj Saxena

NEW LONDON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut doctor who gave unnecessary breast and pelvic exams to four patients has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

The Bulletin of Norwich reports that a judge called the actions of Dr. Manoj Saxena “an egregious breach of trust” at sentencing on Monday.

Saxena was also sentenced to 10 years’ probation and will lose his medical license.

Saxena pleaded guilty in February to multiple counts of sexual assault under the Alford doctrine, meaning he doesn’t agree with all the evidence but acknowledges there’s enough for a conviction.

Authorities say the 46-year-old doctor gave the unnecessary exams while working at a Norwich clinic, and in one case fondled the breasts and gave a pelvic exam to a woman being treated for a bite on the arm.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

‘Jill on Money’ Business Breakfast: Buy Tickets Now
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen