Branford Woman Accused Of Biting, Kicking, Spitting On Police

(CBS Connecticut) — Investigators say a woman from Branford bit, kicked, and spat blood on Hamden police officers.
Wisdom South faces charges including four counts of assault on a police officer, burglary, and threatening.
About 11:30 on Saturday night, police say they went to Treadwell Street on a report of a fight.
They say South claimed she had been assaulted. She already had injuries to her face when she then started biting an officer.
She allegedly spat blood in the faces of two officers, and kicked an officer.
Police say they later discovered that West had not been assaulted. They say she forced her way into a vehicle, and stole a backpack belonging to a person inside.