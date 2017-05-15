Court Fight Opposes Release Of Video Of UConn Student’s Death

May 15, 2017 9:48 PM
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ A lawyer for the parents of a University of Connecticut student who was run over and killed by a fire department vehicle is arguing against the release of a video that shows the accident.
The Hartford Courant  and other news organizations have requested the release of the video.
Lawyer Michael Walsh argued Monday before a state Freedom of Information Commission hearing officer that the publication of the video would cause severe emotional anguish for Jeffny Pally’s family.
Authorities say the 19-year-old Pally fell asleep in front of the fire department after drinking alcohol in October. A department SUV accidentally ran over the sophomore while responding to what turned out to be a false alarm.

The hearing officer will issue a recommendation to the Freedom of Information Commission.

 

