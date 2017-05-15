Body Identified In Wethersfield

May 15, 2017 2:15 PM
(Wethersfield, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in Wethersfield have released the name of the person whose body was found floating in Wethersfield Cove Friday morning.

Sandro Louro of Hartford was 47.

Investigators say a fisherman discovered Louro’s body just before 11:00 a.m.

Officers also discovered an overturned kayak several hundred yards from where Louro was found.

The medical examiner is trying to determine a cause of death.  Anyone with any information in the case is asked to contact Wethersfield Police.

