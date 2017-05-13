Theo Epstein Chosen As Yale’s Class Day Speaker

May 13, 2017 1:35 PM
Filed Under: class day, Commencement, Theo Epstein, Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Theo Epstein, president of baseball operations for the Chicago Cubs, has been announced as the Class Day speaker at Yale University later this month.

Epstein is a 1995 Yale graduate who helped to lead the Boston Red Sox to their first World Series championship in 86 years as the team’s general manager in 2004.
The Ivy League university’s Class Day will be held on Sunday, May 21. Yale’s 316th commencement exercises will take place the following day.

Epstein is a former sports reporter and sports editor at the Yale Daily News.

