Hartford Expands Scope In Recruiting For Police Officers

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford is expanding the scope of its search as it recruits applicants to join the city’s police department.

Mayor Luke Bronin says the city will take applications for the recruitment class until May 24.

There are separate applications for Hartford residents and non-residents.

The mayor says there was strong interest during a March recruiting drive for city residents and this drive will expand that to those outside the city.

Bronin says the goal is to come up with a diverse class of applicants that better reflect the Hartford community.

Applicants must be 21 years old and have at least a high school diploma or GED, as well as a valid driver’s license. They will face a physical abilities test, a written test, an oral test and a drug test.