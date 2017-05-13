Dream Defeat Sun 81-74

May 13, 2017 11:21 PM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) _ Tiffany Hayes hit 11 of 12 free throws and finished with 19 points, including a late 3-pointer, and Atlanta held off Connecticut.

Bria Holmes added 15 points, Layshia Clarendon had 14, and Damiris Dantas 13 for Atlanta.

The Dream are without four-time WNBA All-Star Angel McCoughtry, who announced in January that she has, “decided to take some time off”, during the 2017 WNBA season. McCoughtry, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 WNBA draft, has played year-round (in Europe and the WNBA) for eight straight years.

The Dream, who have won six in a row against Connecticut, set a WNBA record with 21 made free throws in the first half. They finished 25 of 27.

Morgan Tuck led Connecticut with a career-high 21 points. Jonquel Jones grabbed a career-best 20 boards, the most by a Sun player since Tina Charles had 22 on June 17, 2012.

