This Morning With Ray Dunaway May 11, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Jacqueline Rabe, education reporter for CTMirror.org, says the legislature is poised to loosen high school graduation requirements. Learn about the changes.
8:20- Feed Palmer, senior fellow for energy policy at The Heartland Institute, talks his post in The Washington Examiner about the Al Gore carbon Tax. A fool’s errand: Al Gore’s $15 trillion carbon tax.
8:30- Andre Santiago, Senior Program Director of Leadership Greater Hartford, and Karen Senteio, Director of LGH Consulting and Training join Ray in studio. In an effort to shake things up and get the conversation flowing in an innovative, cooperative and collaborative way, Leadership Greater Hartford is bringing together Traditionalists, Boomers, Gen-Xers and Millennials for some straight talk on Wednesday morning May 31 at the Hartford Club. What does it really take for all four generations to work together effectively and productively?
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.