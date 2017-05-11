Teen Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault At Torrington High

TORRINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Torrington police announced Thursday that they arrested a 17-year-old boy last month in connection with an alleged sexual assault at Torrington High School.
Police say the assault occurred around December 6 of last year, after school hours in the building.
The boy has been charged with attempted first-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault, and risk of injury to a minor with sexual contact. He was arrested April 18, said police.
Police say the suspect and the victim were known to each other.
Torrington Superintendent of Schools Denise Clemons issued a statement Thursday that reads in part:
“The Torrington Public Schools recently learned of an alleged on campus assault of one of our students. As a school district, we do not and will not tolerate this type of conduct or any other inappropriate conduct toward any of our students. We will hold accountable any students who engage in such behavior.”