Teen Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault At Torrington High

May 11, 2017 12:22 PM
Filed Under: sexual assault, Torrington, Torrington High School

TORRINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Torrington police announced Thursday that they arrested a 17-year-old boy last month in connection with an alleged sexual assault at Torrington High School.

Police say the assault occurred around December 6 of last year, after school hours in the building.

The boy has been charged with attempted first-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault, and risk of injury to a minor with sexual contact. He was arrested April 18, said police.

Police say the suspect and the victim were known to each other.

Torrington Superintendent of Schools Denise Clemons issued a statement Thursday that reads in part:

“The Torrington Public Schools recently learned of an alleged on campus assault of one of our students. As a school district, we do not and will not tolerate this type of conduct or any other inappropriate conduct toward any of our students.  We will hold accountable any students who engage in such behavior.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

‘Jill on Money’ Business Breakfast: Buy Tickets Now
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen