Wife Of ESPN’s Chris Berman Killed In Traffic Crash

May 10, 2017 8:34 AM
WOODBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) –  The wife of ESPN sportscaster Chris Berman was one of two people killed in a traffic crash Tuesday in Woodbury.

State police say Katherine Ann Berman, 67, of Cheshire was killed in the crash which occurred around 2:15 p.m. on Sherman Hill Road near the intersection with Tuttle Road. Edward Bertulis, 87, of Waterbury, also died in the crash, said troopers.

Police say Berman’s 2003 Lexus hit Bertulis’ 2003 Ford Escape, went down a small embankment and rolled over into a small body of water. Bertulis’ vehicle hit a utility pole and ended up on its roof.

State police continue to investigate.

ESPN President John Skipper said in a statement the death is a “devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend” and pledged to give Chris Berman “the love and support he will surely need in this hour.”

