State: Pharmaceutical Company To Create 361 Jobs In Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – An Arkansas-based pharmaceutical company plans to open a 90,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in Windsor, said the office of Governor Dannel Malloy Tuesday. SCA Pharmaceuticals plans to create 361 jobs at the facility over the next four years, said officials.
SCA manufactures injectable pharmaceuticals in ready-to-administer dosages for use at hospitals and healthcare facilities. The company helps healthcare facilities increase efficiencies and reduce costs while improving patient care.
SCA is leasing a facility at 755 Rainbow Road in Windsor. The state, through the Department of Economic and Community Development , will support the project with an $8.5 million loan for leasehold improvements and the purchase of machinery and equipment. The funding will require approval from the state Bond Commission.
SCA employs 210 people at its Little Rock, Arkansas facility.