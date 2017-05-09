New Rules Coming On Lobstering

May 9, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, lobster fishery, New England

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) – New restrictions are coming to southern New England’s lobster fishery to try to save the area’s population of the crustaceans.

The population of lobsters off of Connecticut, Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts has declined as waters have warmed.

An arm of the interstate Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission voted on Tuesday to pursue new management measures to try to stem the decline of lobsters.

Management tools will include changes to legal harvesting size, reductions to the number of traps and seasonal closures to fishing areas.

The board was still working on the specifics of the new restrictions on Tuesday morning.

The U.S. lobster fishery is mostly based in Maine, where lobster catch has reached record highs in recent years.

But catch in the southern states has plummeted in that time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

‘Jill on Money’ Business Breakfast: Buy Tickets Now
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen