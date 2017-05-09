Hartford Police: Murder Suspect Arrested In Florida

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Hartford police say a man wanted on a murder charge in connection with a killing back in November has been arrested in Florida.
Headley Thomas, 28, was arrested Tuesday in St. Petersburg, Florida, said police.
Thomas is charged in the November 25, 2016 killing of Jaime Rivera, 27, of Hartford who was gunned down in the area of Maple Avenue and Bond Street. Rivera was found shot multiple times in the front yard of 198 Bond Street. He was later pronounced dead at Hartford Hospital.
Police obtained an arrest warrant for Thomas December 14.
Thomas is currently being held in the Pinellas County Jail, where he is being charged with fugitive from justice. Thomas will be held in Florida until he waives extradition and is brought back to Hartford to be arraigned for murder, said police.