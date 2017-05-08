Town Investigates Racist Literature

May 8, 2017 12:04 PM
Filed Under: neo-Nazi flyers, Westport

(Westport, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Westport police are trying to find out who is responsible for flyers with disturbing messages that appeared around town over the weekend.

In a joint statement with the first selectman’s office, police say they’re working with other area departments to try and find the source.

They say the latest finds come nearly two years to the day that similar literature turned up with neo-Nazi and white supremacist content.

The town says it’s also working with the Connecticut region Anti-Defamation League on the case.

First Selectman Jim Marpe says the town will not tolerate threats or bullying and that the community has, and always will be welcoming to all.

Westport police are asking anyone with any information on who might be behind distribution of the flyers to call them at (203) 341-6080.

