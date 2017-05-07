UConn To Honor Legacy Graduates With Special Medals

May 7, 2017 12:46 AM

STORRS, Conn. (AP) – The University of Connecticut is giving special recognition during this weekend’s commencement to students who had a parent, grandparent or sibling also graduate from the school.
UConn’s Office of Alumni Relations is giving those students special pewter “legacy medals” that can be worn along with their cap and gown.
The school says as many as 600 graduating students will qualify for the medals this spring.
UConn is conferring more than 9,000 degrees during 10 ceremonies this weekend and will be livestreaming most of its commencement events.

