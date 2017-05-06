Cheers! Connecticut Kicks Off Vineyard Passport Program

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Lovers of Connecticut wines will have an opportunity to win prizes, including a two-week trip to Spain.

The Department of Agriculture is offering its annual Passport to Connecticut Farm Wineries program. Residents and visitors obtain a booklet, designed to look like an actual passport, and get it stamped at each new Connecticut winery they visit. They can enter to win the prizes after obtaining at least 16 stamps.

The program runs until Nov. 5. The drawing will be held Dec. 7. Participants must be at least 21 years old.

Connecticut has 37 farm wineries that grow their own grapes. The list includes three new wineries in Granby, Lyme and Waterford. Participants can also get their passport stamped at the Connecticut Wine Festival weekend, on July 22-23 at the Goshen Fairgrounds.

 

