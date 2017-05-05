This Morning With Ray Dunaway May 5, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- Aaron Sibarium is a junior at Yale University and a former opinion editor of the Yale Daily News. He wrote a piece on NRO online about Yale’s “Starving” Grad Students, Stuffed with Nonsense.

7:50- Erik Semmel, Vice President TAB Computer Systems, Inc. discusses a very tricky phishing scam that takes advantage of Google Docs. It’s making its way around the web, and since it uses a google.com URL and even makes use of Google’s SSL encryption, it’s almost impossible to tell that it’s a hack. Find out what to look out for and how to protect yourself.

8:20- Dr Andrew Salner, Medical Director, Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital, talks the 17th annual Matthew Phillips Cut A Thon. The event will raise money for breast cancer research at Hartford Hospital’s Helen and Harry Gray Center, and will be held on Sunday May 7th from 8am to 3pm at Matthew Phillips Salon in West Hartford. Learn how you can support this great cause.

8:50- David Lightman, National Political Correspondent with McClatchy News, looks at the latest happenings in DC, including the House of Representatives’ passing the American Health Care Act.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.