Police: ‘Person Of Interest’ In Woman’s Death Found Camping In Union

UNION, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – State police say a man found camping in the woods in the town of Union is a “person of interest” in the death of a woman found at a home in New Fairfield Tuesday.
Police say Steven Flood, 32, of no certain address, was found with the woman’s car Thursday. He has been charged with third-degree larceny.
Investigators have labelled the woman’s death “suspicious.” Authorities have not publicly identified the woman, or disclosed how she died.
Flood was held on $100,000 bond and is due in Danbury Superior Court Friday.