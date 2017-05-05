Police: ‘Person Of Interest’ In Woman’s Death Found Camping In Union

May 5, 2017 7:47 AM
Filed Under: New Fairfield, Steven Flood, Union

UNION, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – State police say a man found camping in the woods in the town of Union is a “person of interest” in the death of a woman found at a home in New Fairfield Tuesday.

Police say Steven Flood, 32, of no certain address, was found with the woman’s car Thursday. He has been charged with third-degree larceny.

Investigators have labelled the woman’s death “suspicious.” Authorities have not publicly identified the woman, or disclosed how she died.

Flood was held on $100,000 bond and is due in Danbury Superior Court Friday.

