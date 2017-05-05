Police: Driver Ends Up In Canal

(Windsor Locks, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – There were no serious injuries early this morning when Windsor Locks Police say a car traveling at a high rate of speed drove into a canal at the intersection of Church and Main Streets.
A witness reported the incident to police a little before 12:30 a.m.
According to officers, the vehicle was headed south on Route 159 when it went through a guardrail and ended up in the canal, before becoming completely submerged.
Police conducted a field sobriety test on 22-year-old Thomas McCabe of Broad Brook. They say there were no signs of intoxication, they say.
McCabe is facing a reckless driving charge.
One person sustained a minor laceration; three others declined medical treatment.