Banged-Up Mets Battle Back

By MIKE FITZPATRICK AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) _ T.J. Rivera homered early and hit a two-run double to tie the score in a five-run seventh inning that rallied the New York Mets past the Miami Marlins 8-7 on Friday night.

Wilmer Flores drew a four-pitch walk from Kyle Barraclough with the bases loaded and two outs to force in the go-ahead run. New York opened the inning with six straight hits off normally reliable reliever Brad Ziegler (1-2), who did not retire a batter. The right-hander had a 1.35 ERA when he was summoned to protect a four-run lead in the seventh.

The Mets trailed 7-1 after Miami scored six times with two outs in the fourth, highlighted by two-run doubles from Justin Bour and Miguel Rojas.

Curtis Granderson launched a two-run homer off starter Tom Koehler in the bottom half, and New York came all the way back on a rainy night to hand the Marlins their eighth loss in 10 games.

New York stopped a six-game home losing streak and scored at least five runs for the eighth consecutive game overall _ the club’s longest streak in 10 years.

Rivera had a solo shot in the first inning, his first home run this season.

Jerry Blevins (2-0) pitched a scoreless seventh, and Addison Reed worked a one-hit eighth before Jeurys Familia got three quick outs for his third save. Rivera, the undrafted rookie from New York City who has been filling in at first base for injured Lucas Duda, made a fine scoop for the final out.

Flores got the seventh-inning outburst started with a single. Jose Reyes doubled before Rene Rivera and pinch-hitter Asdrubal Cabrera each had an RBI single.

Once a highly regarded prospect, Mets starter Rafael Montero was charged with five runs and seven hits over 3 2/3 innings in his latest flop at the major league level. He was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to start in place of injured ace Noah Syndergaard.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: LHP Wei-Yin Chen was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday and placed on the 10-day disabled list with a fatigued pitching arm. The move is retroactive to Tuesday, and Chen is expected to miss only one turn. … RHP Jose Urena is scheduled to make his first start of the season Sunday in place of Edinson Volquez, on the DL with a blister on his right thumb.

Mets: Cabrera was out of the starting lineup to rest his stiff legs, manager Terry Collins said. Reyes started at shortstop, with Flores playing third base. … New York placed oft-injured catcher Travis d’Arnaud on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Wednesday, with a bruised right wrist. That opened a roster spot for Montero.

UP NEXT

Marlins: With Chen scratched, Miami had not announced a scheduled starter for Saturday night. It could be right-hander Odrisamer Despaigne, who was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Friday when Chen went on the DL.

Mets: Rookie RHP Robert Gsellman (1-2, 6.75 ERA) has struggled in two career outings against Miami. He is coming off his first win of the season Monday at Atlanta, where he allowed five runs over five innings and failed to strike out a batter for the first time in his career. Gsellman has a 7.82 lifetime ERA in the first inning but a 1.85 mark during innings 2-4.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)