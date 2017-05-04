Laura Saunders, a psychologist at Hartford Hospital’s Institute of Living talks the controversial new Netflix Show 13 Reasons Why. “It says mature audiences, but the real target audience is middle-schoolers and high-schoolers and it’s not necessarily appropriate for that group at all. The content and the suggestiveness around sexual assault and suicide is very intense, so parents need to be aware of what their kids are watching,” Saunders says. Learn more.
Ray Dunaway: Is ’13 Reasons Why’ Inappropriate?May 4, 2017 9:01 AM
