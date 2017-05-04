Ray Dunaway: Is ’13 Reasons Why’ Inappropriate?

May 4, 2017 9:01 AM By Ray Dunaway

Laura Saunders, a psychologist at Hartford Hospital’s Institute of Living talks the controversial new Netflix Show 13 Reasons Why. “It says mature audiences, but the real target audience is middle-schoolers and high-schoolers and it’s not necessarily appropriate for that group at all. The content and the suggestiveness around sexual assault and suicide is very intense, so parents need to be aware of what their kids are watching,” Saunders says. Learn more.

More from Ray Dunaway
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
‘Jill on Money’ Business Breakfast: Buy Tickets Now

Listen Live

Listen