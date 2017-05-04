Orioles Soar At Fenway

May 4, 2017 10:49 PM
By JIMMY GOLEN  AP Sports Writer

 
 BOSTON (AP) _ Manny Machado hit a long three-run shot for his third homer of the series and the Baltimore Orioles capped four tense days at Fenway Park with an 8-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.

Machado hit a 466-foot drive over the Green Monster during a five-run fourth inning. Seth Smith had four of Baltimore’s 17 hits.

In a four-game set marred by beanballs, brushbacks and racial rancor, the finale was a sedate affair decided in the fourth when the Orioles turned a two-run deficit into a 6-3 lead. Tyler Wilson (2-1) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings while making a spot start because scheduled pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez was forced to come out of the bullpen Wednesday,

Kyle Kendrick (0-1) made his season debut and allowed six runs and eight hits in four innings. Dustin Pedroia homered for Boston _ the first of the year for the 2008 AL MVP.

 

