Jason Day To Return To Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Jason Day, the third-ranked golfer in the world and 10-time PGA Tour winner, has committed to playing in the 2017 Travelers Championship.
Day, a 29-year-old from Australia, has earned nine of his 10 tour titles since the start of the 2014 season, a run that coincides with his rise to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking. He won five tournaments in 2015, including two FedExCup playoff events and the PGA Championship, his first major victory. He added three more wins in 2016, at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play and The Players Championship.
Day spent the majority of 2016 as the top ranked player in the world.
This will be Day’s third appearance in the Travelers Championship, which runs June 19-25.