Drug Bust In Bristol

May 4, 2017 3:49 AM
BRISTOL, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Bristol police Wednesday seized 177 bags of suspected heroin, 92 Oxycodone pills, two guns and $921 in cash from an address on Farmington Avenue, said authorities. Police say they also located seven Suboxone strips, which are used to treat opioid dependence.

Roger Tuscano, 46, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, sale of narcotics, and failure to keep drugs in their original container. Tuscano was held on $50,000 pending arraignment at Bristol Superior Court.

Also arrested at the address was William Shumway, who police say was wanted on two outstanding warrants for sale of narcotics. He was held on $200,000 bond.

