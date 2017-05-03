UConn Great Toby Kimball Dead At 74

(CBS Connecticut) – University of Connecticut men’s basketball great Toby Kimball has died at the age of 74.
Kimball, who died Tuesday in California, led the country in both total rebounds with 483 and rebound average 21.0 per game in his senior year of 1964-65 as UConn was 23-3 overall and ranked No. 15 in the nation.
Kimball is second at UConn in career rebounds with 1,324 and career rebound average 17.9 per game and had 1,361 career points.
He was a three-time All-Yankee Conference pick and a member of the 1964 NCAA All-Region Team. Kimball was a three-time All-New England selection and was ALL-ECAC in 1964.
In his three varsity seasons, UConn has a record of 57-21 and won three Yankee Conference Championships with three NCAA tournament berths, including the Elite Eight in 1964.
In 1990, Kimball was honored by the National Association of Basketball Coaches as member of their Silver Anniversary All-America Team.
He was named to UConn Basketball All-Century Team and part of the inaugural class of the Huskies of Honor in 2006.
Kimball was a third round pick of Boston Celtics in 1965 NBA Draft. He played in Italy in 1965-66 and led his team to the European Championship. He began a nine-year NBA career with Boston Celtics the following season and played for six different teams. He played in 571 career NBA games with 3,870 rebounds and 3,470 points.
Arrangements are pending.