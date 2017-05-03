Girl Stricken During Softball Game Dies

May 3, 2017 5:56 PM
Filed Under: Killingly, medical emergency, softball game, Woodstock

KILLINGLY, Conn. (AP) _ A Connecticut girl has died after suffering a medical emergency during a Little League softball game.

Lynne Pierson, the superintendent of schools in Killingly, said the seventh-grader at Killingly Intermediate School was playing in a game at Roseland Park in Woodstock on Tuesday, when the incident occurred.
The child was taken to a local hospital, where she died.
Pierson said she did not know the nature of the medical emergency. State police declined to comment, saying the department does not release information about incidents involving children. The town’s Little League also declined comment.
Pierson said counseling was made available to students at several schools on Wednesday.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
‘Jill on Money’ Business Breakfast: Buy Tickets Now

Listen Live

Listen