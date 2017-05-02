This Morning With Ray Dunaway May 2, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Chris Powell, managing editor of the Journal Inquirer in Manchester, claims the hundreds of people gathered at the state Capitol on Saturday were there to misrepresent the immigration issue.
7:50- Dan Hendrick, Director of External Affairs with NRG Energy, discusses S.B. 106, an act concerning the diversity of baseload energy supplies in the state and achieving Connecticut’s greenhouse gas emissions mandated levels. The bill pertains to the Millstone nuclear power plant, owned and operated by Virginia-based Dominion Resources… and some are calling the Bill a corporate payout to Millstone.
8:20- Kristine Larsen, Astrophysics, History of Astronomy, Women in Science, Science & Society, Public Outreach at CCSU, talks Cassini’s visit to Saturn, and Space X. Cassini is the fourth space probe to visit Saturn and the first to enter orbit! Also Space X just launched and returned a Falcon 9 rocket after launching military satellite.
8:50- Veronique de Rugy, senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, discusses the government funding deal. Congressional leaders have reached a deal to fund the government through the rest of the fiscal year… so what happens next?
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.