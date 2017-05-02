Bill Barring Gay Conversion Passes State House

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The Connecticut House of Representatives has passed legislation barring health care providers from engaging in so-called gay conversion therapy to change a minor’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The legislation cleared the House on a bipartisan 141-8 vote on Tuesday. It now awaits Senate action.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy immediately applauded the House vote, saying he’ll sign the bill into law if it passes the Senate.

He says the practice of conversion therapy has been discredited “by nearly every credible medical and psychiatric group in the country.”

Democratic Rep. Jeffrey Currey of East Hartford, who is gay and a chief proponent of the legislation, says the practice can be emotionally harmful to

young people.

But some opponents argued that the bill is too vague and infringes on parents’ rights.

