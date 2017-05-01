Two Dead Following Overnight Standoff

May 1, 2017 7:48 AM
Filed Under: Murder Suicide, norwalk, Standoff

NORWALK, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police in Norwalk say a man fatally shot his adult daughter before turning the gun on himself and taking his own life.

Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik says the woman’s friends became concerned when she did not show up for work, so went to her apartment late Sunday night to find her dead.

They called police, who engaged in a standoff with the father. Kulhawik says early Monday morning officers heard a single gunshot and found the father dead in the apartment.

No names were immediately released, but the woman is believed to be in her 30s and her father was in his 50s.

Some residents of the neighborhood were evacuated a while some were told to stay in their homes.

The deaths remain under investigation.

 (© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen